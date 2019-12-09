National / Crime & Legal

Japan prosecutors seek life sentence for man in fatal shinkansen knife attack

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – Prosecutors on Monday asked a court to sentence a 23-year-old man to life in prison over a random knife attack aboard a bullet train last year that left one person dead and two others injured.

Ichiro Kojima began planning the June 9 attack three months earlier and has shown no remorse over the “atrocious crime,” the prosecutors said in their closing argument at the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court.

Kojima has admitted to the charges of murder and attempted murder, saying he tried to limit the number of fatalities to no more than two as he thought killing three people would result in the death penalty.

He also said he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison and is “not at all” sorry for the victims and their families.

Kojima killed 38-year-old Kotaro Umeda of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, by slashing him with a machete and a knife. He also seriously wounded two women in their 20s on the Nozomi 265 train en route from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka on the evening of June 9.

RELATED STORIES

“I cannot take public transport or go to places where there are many people as I am reminded of the incident,” one of the injured women said during Monday’s session. “He should pay with his life.”

Kojima underwent a psychiatric examination over a four-month period before prosecutors ruled him fit to face a criminal trial and indicted him in November last year.

Prior to the attack, Kojima had been homeless and sleeping outdoors, including in a park in Nagano Prefecture, according to the prosecutors.

Following the incident, shinkansen operators have made available shields and stab vests to police and other security personnel. They also increased the number of security cameras to allow for more stringent monitoring at stations and on trains.

The ruling is set to be handed down on Dec. 18.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A mother (left) and her daughter check a list of participants during a matchmaking party in Tokyo on Nov. 3.
'Parasite singles': Why young Japanese aren't getting married
A sharply dressed crowd of singles shuffle awkwardly around conference-room tables, exchanging small talk and CVs in an attempt to find a marriage partner — all of them accompanied by their parents...
The coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura is carried by airline workers Monday at Fukuoka airport.
Body of NGO chief Tetsu Nakamura arrives in hometown of Fukuoka after Afghanistan shooting
The body of Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese physician and devoted aid worker who was killed in a shooting five days earlier in Afghanistan, arrived Monday in his home prefecture of Fukuoka accompanied...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran on June 12. Abe visited Iran in hopes of brokering dialogue between Tehran and Washington.
U.S. indicates approval of plan for Iranian President Rouhani to visit Tokyo, as Tehran seeks to ...
The United States has shown approval toward Japan's plan to have Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visit the country, according to diplomatic sources, as Tehran is seeking to break a deadlock ove...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ichiro Kojima | KYODO

, ,