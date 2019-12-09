New Zealand's most active volcano on White Island in the Bay of Plenty gives off dense plumes of steam and gas on Nov. 29, 1999. The White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Several injured as New Zealand's White Island volcano erupts

Reuters

WELLINGTON – Several people were injured on White Island in New Zealand when a volcano began erupting there on Monday, the region’s mayor said.

The eruption began about 2:30 p.m. on the island, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island, authorities said, throwing smoke and debris into the air.

“I’m not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care,” said Whakatane Mayor Judy Turner. “There were some injuries and focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital.”

She added that there seems to be no danger for the people in the coastal areas, farther from the volcano.

The eruption made the area immediately around the island hazardous, the National Emergency Management Agency said in an emailed statement.

Police said they were responding to the eruption but did not comment on whether anyone was injured. New Zealand’s national emergency crisis center has been activated.

Smoke from the eruption was visible from the mainland, and the emergency management agency said falling ash might affect some areas.

Local media reports said there were many people on or near the island during the eruption. Online news group Stuff reported that up 20 people may have been on White Island.

The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on June 30.
Trump says Kim risks losing 'everything' after North Korea carries out 'very important test'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he risks losing "everything" through hostility toward the United States, a day after Pyongyang said it had carried ...
Firefighters walk along the national road as it rains Sunday in Combani on the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, where Cyclone Belna is expected to make landfall. The small French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte announced a red alert as Cyclone Belna closed in, threatening the French department of quarter of a million people.
Indian Ocean island of Mayotte placed on cyclone alert
The small French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte announced a red alert as Cyclone Belna closed in on Sunday, threatening the French department of quarter of a million people. The storm was expect...
Image Not Available
Polio returns to haunt Malaysia after almost 30 years
Malaysia has reported its first polio case in 27 years, health authorities said Sunday, announcing a 3-month-old baby had been diagnosed on Borneo island. The Malaysian health ministry's directo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New Zealand's most active volcano on White Island in the Bay of Plenty gives off dense plumes of steam and gas on Nov. 29, 1999. The White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. | AFP-JIJI

, ,