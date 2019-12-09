Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (left) receives from President Hassan Rouhani (right) the new budget for the financial year starting in late March 2020 in Tehran on Sunday. Rouhani described it as a "budget of resistance" against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Economy

Iran says new budget bucks U.S. oil embargo, uses Russian loan

AP

TEHRAN – Iran’s president said on Sunday his country will depend less on oil revenue next year, in a new budget that is designed to resist crippling U.S. trade embargoes.

Iran is in the grip of an economic crisis. The U.S. re-imposed sanctions that block Iran from selling its crude oil abroad, following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“The budget sends a message to the world that despite the sanctions, we will manage the country,” President Hassan Rouhani told the opening session of Parliament.

The proposed budget will counter “maximum pressure and sanctions” by the U.S., he said.

Iranian media, including the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, said that the submitted budget would raise taxes, sell some government-owned property and add more government bonds. But it wasn’t immediately clear from Rouhani’s speech whether these proposed measures would fully compensate for plummeting oil revenues.

Rouhani added that Iran will also benefit from a $5 billion loan from Russia that’s being finalized.

He said the U.S. and Israel will remain “hopeless” despite their goal of weakening Iran through sanctions.

The budget aimed at giving more relief and “removing difficulties” for poor people by heavily subsiding food and medical needs, he stated.

The next Iranian fiscal year begins March 20, with the advent of the Persian New Year. The budget is set to be about $40 billion, some 10 percent higher than in 2019. The increase comes as the country is suffering from a 40 percent inflation rate.

Parliament has until early February to discuss the budget bill. The Guardian Council, a constitutional watchdog, must approve the bill for it to become law.

Iran’s economic woes in part fueled the anger seen in widespread protests last month that Iranian security forces violently put down. Amnesty International says the unrest killed over 200 people. Iran has not given any nationwide death toll so far.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Sunday during a strike of state railway company SNCF employees over the French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system, as part of a national general strike.
Unrelenting transport chaos as French strike bites, Macron camp vows to press ahead with pension ...
French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and senior Cabinet ministers were due to meet late Sunday to discuss the government's proposed pensions reforms as public transport...
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks while Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., listens at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday.
SoftBank's new tech fund to fall shy of target: Telegraph
SoftBank Group Corp. has scaled back ambitions for its second Vision Fund after the failure of big bets, including WeWork, by its first fund rattled partners such as Saudi Arabia, according to the ...
People walk in front of a restaurant with signs (top left) that read "single section" and (top right) "family section" in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday.
Saudi restaurants no longer need to segregate women and men
Women in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to use separate entrances from men or sit behind partitions at restaurants in the latest measure announced by the government that upends a major hallmark o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (left) receives from President Hassan Rouhani (right) the new budget for the financial year starting in late March 2020 in Tehran on Sunday. Rouhani described it as a "budget of resistance" against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,