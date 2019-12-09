Business

Holiday delivery: SpaceX capsule arrives at ISS with 'mighty mice,' worms, robot

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station on Sunday, dropping off super muscular “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.

The station commander, Italy’s Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Dragon three days after its launch from Cape Canaveral. The two spacecraft soared 260 miles (420 km) above the South Pacific at the time of capture.

“Whenever we welcome a new vehicle on board, we take on board also a little bit of the soul of everybody that contributed to the project, so welcome on board,” Parmitano told Mission Control.

The capsule holds 3 tons (2,720 kg) of supplies, including 40 mice for a muscle and bone experiment. Eight of them are genetically engineered with twice the normal muscle mass — and so are considered “mighty mice.”‘ There also are 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural study aimed at controlling pests.

The capsule also has a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and the ability to sense astronauts’ emotions. Named Cimon, it’s an improved version of what flew up last year to be tested as an astronaut’s helper.

NASA has tucked some Christmas presents in the shipment for the station’s six-person crew, as well.

It’s SpaceX’s 19th delivery to the orbiting outpost for NASA over the past seven years.

The astronauts have another delivery coming Monday — this one launched by Russia from Kazakhstan on Friday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A gopher tortoise lumbers across the forest floor at Reed Bingham State Park near Adel, Georgia, in 2004. The Conservation Fund and Open Space Institute announced Friday they had bought a 16,000-acre (65-sq.-km) site along the Satilla River east of Woodbine, Georgia, that they described as one of the largest unprotected open space parcels along the southeast Atlantic coast.
Conservation groups make major land buy on Georgia coast, plan to sell site to state as wildlife ...
Conservation groups have purchased a swath of land in Georgia that they describe as one of the largest unprotected open space parcels along the southeast Atlantic coast. The Conservation Fund an...
Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (left) receives from President Hassan Rouhani (right) the new budget for the financial year starting in late March 2020 in Tehran on Sunday. Rouhani described it as a "budget of resistance" against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States.
Iran says new budget bucks U.S. oil embargo, uses Russian loan
Iran's president said on Sunday his country will depend less on oil revenue next year, in a new budget that is designed to resist crippling U.S. trade embargoes. Iran is in the grip of an econom...
Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Sunday during a strike of state railway company SNCF employees over the French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system, as part of a national general strike.
Unrelenting transport chaos as French strike bites, Macron camp vows to press ahead with pension ...
French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and senior Cabinet ministers were due to meet late Sunday to discuss the government's proposed pensions reforms as public transport...

, , , , ,