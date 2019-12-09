Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks while Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., listens at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

SoftBank's new tech fund to fall shy of target: Telegraph

Bloomberg

LONDON – SoftBank Group Corp. has scaled back ambitions for its second Vision Fund after the failure of big bets, including WeWork, by its first fund rattled partners such as Saudi Arabia, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The second Vision Fund is expected to fall significantly short of the $108 billion originally planned, the Sunday Telegraph report said, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

Discussions are continuing with potential partners, including Mubadala Investment Co. and the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth funds of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, but neither has yet committed to the new fund, the report said. A SoftBank Vision Fund spokesman told the newspaper that fundraising was progressing as expected as external investors assess their potential commitments.

SoftBank’s massive investment in WeWork triggered a multi-billion dollar writedown and a rare apology from founder Masayoshi Son. The Japanese company was forced to provide a $9.5 billion rescue package to the shared-office-space provider in October after it withdrew an initial public offering.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Sunday during a strike of state railway company SNCF employees over the French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system, as part of a national general strike.
Unrelenting transport chaos as French strike bites, Macron camp vows to press ahead with pension ...
French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and senior Cabinet ministers were due to meet late Sunday to discuss the government's proposed pensions reforms as public transport...
People walk in front of a restaurant with signs (top left) that read "single section" and (top right) "family section" in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday.
Saudi restaurants no longer need to segregate women and men
Women in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to use separate entrances from men or sit behind partitions at restaurants in the latest measure announced by the government that upends a major hallmark o...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Saturday inspects rebuilding efforts at Aso Ohashi Bridge in Kumamoto Prefecture. The structure collapsed following powerful tremors in April 2016.
In bid to attract more foreign tourists, government to help finance building of 50 'world-class' ...
The government will help the private sector build 50 luxury hotels that will appeal to foreign tourists, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Saturday. The government hopes to see...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks while Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., listens at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,