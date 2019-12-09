A health care worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to give to front line aid workers, in Mbandaka, Congo, last year. | AP

World / Science & Health

Rwanda begins vaccinating against Ebola at border with Congo

AFP-JIJI

KIGALI – Rwanda on Sunday started a voluntary Ebola vaccination program at its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus from its neighbor.

All countries in high-risk areas, even if not hit by Ebola, had been advised by the WHO to use a new vaccine developed by U.S. group Johnson & Johnson, the country’s health minister, Diane Gashumba, told journalists.

The idea was “to protect those with high chances of getting in contact with people living in areas where Ebola has been reported to be active”, she said.

The vaccine, Ad26-ZEBOV-GP, is an experimental drug produced by U.S. pharmaceuticals giant, Johnson & Johnson. It was used for the first time in mid-November in Goma in DR Congo, on the other side of the border.

So far, there have no confirmed cases of Ebola in Rwanda.

The epicenter of the outbreak in DR Congo, which has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018, is located 350 km (217 miles) north of Goma, in the Beni-Butembo region.

That region sits on the Congo border with Uganda.

More than 250,000 people in Congo have already been vaccinated using another product, rVSV-ZEBOV, made by U.S. drug company, Merck Shape and Dohme.

People working in the health sector, at border crossings, police officers, and business executives who frequently travel between the two countries are being given priority in the vaccination campaign.

But all residents in the border districts can ask to be vaccinated if they wish.

The first volunteers expressed relief at the measure.

“We lived in a life of worry because of what was going on in DR Congo,” Joel Ntwari Murihe, one of the first Rwandans to be vaccinated, told AFP.

“It caused a lot of border disruptions as we were restricted to buying or selling with DR Congo residents who live in Goma.

“The vaccine is an assurance to the safety for our lives and our children’s lives.”

The head of Congo’s anti-Ebola efforts, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, and the WHO’s representative in Rwanda, Kasonde Mwinga, were present at the campaign launch.

In August, Rwanda briefly closed its border with DR Congo and ordered its citizens not to visit the country when the first Ebola cases were recorded in Goma.

The city, which is the regional capital of the Congolese province of North Kivu, sits on the border with Rwanda.

The border has since been reopened, but strict medical checks are being enforced.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Borge Ousland (left) of Norway and South African-born Swiss Mike Horn pose Sunday after arriving at the Lance icebreaker in Norwegian waters of the Arctic Ocean, after succesfully crossing the Arctic Ocean on skis after persevering through brutal conditions, briefly running out of food, and struggling to traverse thin ice caused by global warming, as their team said.
Adventurers cross Arctic Ocean on skis despite thinning ice laid to warming, loss of food
Two adventurers have successfully crossed the Arctic Ocean on skis after persevering through brutal conditions, briefly running out of food, and struggling to traverse thin ice caused by global war...
Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is seen in an undated military identification card photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Saturday.
Florida base gunman watched shooting videos before attack at dinner party he hosted for Saudi com...
The Saudi student who fatally shot three sailors at a U.S. naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. officia...
Georgia Tech professor Kim Cobb poses for a photo at her home in Atlanta last month. Some climate scientists and activists, including Cobb, are limiting their flying, their consumption of meat and their overall carbon footprints to avoid adding to the global warming they study.
Climate scientists try to cut their own carbon footprints by flying less, shunning meat
For years, Kim Cobb was the Indiana Jones of climate science. The Georgia Tech professor flew to the caves of Borneo to study ancient and current climate conditions. She jetted to a remote South Pa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A health care worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to give to front line aid workers, in Mbandaka, Congo, last year. | AP

, , , , , , ,