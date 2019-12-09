Tun Myat Naing, commander-in-chief of the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Shan State, is seen in 2015. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader

Reuters

BANGKOK – Thailand will delay the deportation of the wife and children of the top commander of the Arakan Army insurgent group that is fighting Myanmar’s army while authorities carry out a full investigation, Thai officials said on Sunday.

Hnin Zar Phyu, 38, the wife of Maj. Gen. Tun Myat Naing, 41, their 11-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son were arrested in northern Thailand last Wednesday and charged with illegal entry after Myanmar revoked their passports.

The arrests prompted a barrage of pressure on Thailand from rights groups concerned that the family could be forced back to Myanmar in what has been an increasing pattern by Southeast Asian states to send home each other’s dissidents.

“Right now we are in the investigation phase,” Thai police deputy spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen told Reuters.

“Whether that will lead to deportation or not, there are processes in determining if they are wanted by another country and why, but we are not at that stage yet,” he said.

Hnin Zar Phyu and Saw Pyae Shun, 11, and Myat Lin Zan, aged 11 months, had been sent to an immigration detention center in Bangkok, he said.

Tun Myat Naing is the top commander of the Arakan Army that is fighting for greater autonomy for Rakhine state, which caught global attention after more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017.

Tens of thousands of people have fled clashes this year between Myanmar’s army and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group that recruits mostly from Rakhine’s Buddhist majority and is branded a terrorist group by the government.

Rights groups have called on the Thai government to prevent a forced return of Hnin Zar Phyu and her children to Myanmar, and raised the option of resettlement in another country.

“International pressure can mean the difference between freedom and persecution in a Myanmar jail cell. It’s crucial that a government step forward and welcome all three for resettlement,” Matthew Smith, executive director of Fortify Rights, told Reuters.

In July, Singapore authorities arrested and deported a group of Myanmar nationals with links to the Arakan Army, saying their activities caused “security concerns.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A man holds up a banner as people raise their phone lights during a pro-democracy rally in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong Island on Sunday.
Hong Kongers mark six months of protests with mammoth rally
Democracy protesters on Sunday took part in the largest mass rally through Hong Kong's streets in months in a forceful display of support for the movement, with a leading activist warning the ci...
Image Not Available
Devastating fire in New Delhi market area leaves at least 43 people dead
At least 43 people died Sunday in a devastating fire at a building in a crowded grains market area in central New Delhi, police said. Firefighters fought the blaze from 100 meters (yards)...
Image Not Available
Son of 1969 North Korea hijack victim demands Pyongyang return his father
Five decades after Pyongyang diverted a plane carrying 50 South Koreans, the son of a hijacking victim and his supporters on Sunday once more demanded North Korea return his father. Hwang Won wa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tun Myat Naing, commander-in-chief of the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Shan State, is seen in 2015. | REUTERS Rohingya refugees gather in the "no man's land" behind Myanmar's border lined with barb wire fences in the Maungdaw district, Rakhine state, bounded by Bangladesh last year. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,