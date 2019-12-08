National

Hospital equipped with baby hatch in city of Kumamoto to introduce confidential birth program

JIJI, Kyodo

KUMAMOTO – Jikei Hospital in the city of Kumamoto, known for its “Konotori no Yurikago” (storks’ cradle) baby hatch, will start a program allowing women to give birth while keeping their names secret, a senior official has said.

The hospital in the city of Kumamoto decided on the move after making little progress in talks with the city government on assistance to isolated pregnant women, Dr. Takeshi Hasuda, deputy head of the hospital, said Saturday.

It will be the only hospital in Japan to have such a program, according to the hospital.

Hasuda called for understanding of the program, stressing the need to protect mothers who would otherwise give birth alone and their babies.

Those hoping to use the confidential birth program would disclose their identities only to the head of the hospital’s consultation office for mothers with newborns.

Documents on which the users’ names are written would be sealed and kept elsewhere. In the hospital, the users would be allowed to get checkups and give birth under assumed names. The hospital would pay related costs for those with financial difficulties.

The seals would not be broken until their children reach a certain age. The children’s rights to know their family backgrounds would be protected because they would be allowed to see the names of their mothers if they want, according to Hasuda.

Children born under the program would be entrusted to public child consultation centers, as are children left in the baby hatch, he said.

The hospital also plans to allow women to give birth in total anonymity, he added.

In December 2017, the hospital announced a plan to introduce a program similar to Germany’s confidential birth system.

The hospital presented a draft plan for the program to the Kumamoto Municipal Government. The municipality has asked the central government to consider what should be done, saying the issue cannot be resolved between the local government and the private hospital.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Participants attending a public-private forum on energy saving, an event held annually by Japan and China, exchange memorandums of cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday.
Japan, China pledge to work together on energy saving, environmental issues
Japan and China held a public-private forum meeting Sunday on energy saving and the environment, confirming cooperation in many projects. The Tokyo meeting brought together 800 officials ...
Image Not Available
New central Tokyo apartment building for lawmakers comes with low rental prices
House of Councilors lawmakers will be offered far lower rents than market prices for an apartment building under construction in a prime location in Tokyo, it has been learned. The eight-...
Prince Hisahito (right) and his elder sister Princess Kako (center) attend a speech event in Tokyo on Sunday.
Prince Hisahito, Princess Kako attend Tokyo speech event for children
Prince Hisahito and his elder sister, Princess Kako, attended a speech event for boys and girls in Tokyo on Sunday. The two showed up at a public event together without being accompanied...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

During a news conference held Saturday, Dr. Takeshi Hasuda, deputy head of Jikei Hospital in the city of Kumamoto, speaks about the hospital's program which will allow women to give birth while keeping their names secret. | KYODO

, , , ,