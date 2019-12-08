Prince Hisahito (right) and his elder sister Princess Kako (center) attend a speech event in Tokyo on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

National

Prince Hisahito, Princess Kako attend Tokyo speech event for children

JIJI, Kyodo

Prince Hisahito and his elder sister, Princess Kako, attended a speech event for boys and girls in Tokyo on Sunday.

The two showed up at a public event together without being accompanied by any other imperial family member for the first time, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

They listened to the speeches of 12 junior high school students chosen from among 480,000 applicants.

The speakers talked about different topics, including peace. The top prize went to a boy who spoke about his experiences as a visually impaired person.

Prince Hisahito, 13, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is a first-grader at Ochanomizu University Junior High School. The teenager, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, is second in line to the throne.

Princess Kako, 24, is the second daughter of the crown prince.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
New central Tokyo apartment building for lawmakers comes with low rental prices
House of Councilors lawmakers will be offered far lower rents than market prices for an apartment building under construction in a prime location in Tokyo, it has been learned. The eight-...
Family members and officials lay flowers at the coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura during a ceremony at Narita International Airport, in Chiba Prefecture, late Sunday afternoon.
Body of Japanese doctor gunned down in Afghanistan arrives in Japan
The body of Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura, a devoted aid worker who was gunned down in Afghanistan last week, was brought back to Japan on Sunday afternoon by members of his family. T...
Participants attending a public-private forum on energy saving, an event held annually by Japan and China, exchange memorandums of cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday.
Over 800 Japanese, Chinese take part in public-private meet focusing on saving energy, environment
Japan and China held a public-private forum meeting on energy saving and the environment, confirming cooperation in many projects. The Tokyo meeting brought together 800 officials of Jap...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prince Hisahito (right) and his elder sister Princess Kako (center) attend a speech event in Tokyo on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , ,