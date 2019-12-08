National / Science & Health

Clinical study on genetic screenings of fertilized eggs to involve several thousand women

JIJI

Japan will drastically expand its clinical study on genetic screenings of fertilized eggs to newly cover several thousand women, the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has said.

More than 3,500 women at dozens of medical institutions will take part in the expanded study on preimplantation genetic screenings, which check eggs fertilized in vitro for chromosome abnormalities and put back into the uterus only eggs without abnormalities.

The medical society long banned the screenings, which are often criticized on ethical grounds. But it eased the rule to accept only clinical studies, including those to check their effects in reducing the risk of miscarriage.

The society has started a small-scale clinical study involving 80 women at four institutions. For comparison, the society created another group of women and transplanted into them fertilized eggs that were not put through the screenings.

In the upcoming large-scale study, the society will gather more than 3,500 women by easing participant qualifications.

A paper on the small-scale study said the screenings did not lead to a decrease in miscarriages.

The society says the expansion is needed to evaluate the effects of the screenings more accurately. Meanwhile, critics say the expansion is an effective full lifting of the ban on the screenings.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Family members and officials lay flowers at the coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura during a ceremony at Narita International Airport, in Chiba Prefecture, late Sunday afternoon.
Body of Japanese doctor gunned down in Afghanistan arrives in Japan
The body of Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura, a devoted aid worker who was gunned down in Afghanistan last week, was brought back to Japan on Sunday afternoon by members of his family. T...
Participants attending a public-private forum on energy saving, an event held annually by Japan and China, exchange memorandums of cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday.
Over 800 Japanese, Chinese take part in public-private meet focusing on saving energy, environment
Japan and China held a public-private forum meeting on energy saving and the environment, confirming cooperation in many projects. The Tokyo meeting brought together 800 officials of Jap...
Image Not Available
New central Tokyo apartment building for lawmakers comes with low rental prices
House of Councilors lawmakers will be offered far lower rents than market prices for an apartment building under construction in a prime location in Tokyo, it has been learned. The eigh...

, ,