The week ahead for Dec. 9 to Dec. 15

Cabinet Office to release revised gross domestic product data for July-September period.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for October.
Cabinet Office to release results of monthly “economy watchers” survey for November.
Tuesday
Akira Yoshino to receive medal and diploma for Nobel Prize in chemistry at a ceremony in Stockholm. The honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei Corp. and professor at Meijo University shared the prize with America’s John Goodenough and Britain’s Stanley Whittingham for their contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries.
Wednesday
Bank of Japan to release corporate goods price index for November.
Finance Ministry to release results of business outlook survey for October-December period.
Badminton’s World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou, China, through Dec. 15. From Japan, two-time reigning world champions Kento Momota in the men’s singles and Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto in the women’s doubles will take part.
Thursday
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for October.
Takamatsu High Court to give ruling on former Japanese fishermen seeking compensation over radiation exposure from 1954 U.S. hydrogen bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The plaintiffs appealed a lower court ruling in 2018 that acknowledged they were exposed to radiation but rejected their damages claim. They allege the Japanese government hid key records showing their exposure.
Chief Buddhist priest at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto to write kanji character best symbolizing this year’s social mood in Japan, in annual event.
Table tennis’ World Tour Grand Finals to be held in Zhengzhou, China, through Dec. 15. Japanese paddler Mima Ito, who rose to a career-high fourth in the women’s singles world ranking this month and is certain to clinch a place in next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, will participate.
Friday
Bank of Japan to release December Tankan business sentiment survey. The diffusion index showing confidence among major manufacturers stood at plus 5 in September and the focus is on whether it stays positive despite the consumption tax hike in October.
Sunday
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit India through Dec. 17. Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, are expected to sign a deal that enables the two countries to share defense capabilities and supplies. Abe is also planning to visit the northeastern Indian city of Imphal, near some of the fiercest fighting between Japan and the Allied forces during World War II, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to do so.