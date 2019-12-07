Recycling employee held in theft of Kanagawa Prefectural Government hard drives

A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday for stealing computer hard drives after the Kanagawa Prefectural Government reported that some of its discarded drives with personal data on them had been sold online, police said.

Yuichi Takahashi of information equipment recycling company Broadlink Co. was charged with stealing 12 hard drives stored at the company’s technical center on Tuesday.

He admitted to the allegation, saying he intended to sell them online, and also admitted to taking 18 hard drives containing personal data that were discarded by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government, according to the police.

As part of its agreement with Kanagawa, Broadlink was supposed to have destroyed the drives, which had been used in the prefectural government’s computer servers.

Takahashi told the police that he had stolen hard drives on several occasions since around March 2016, and the police are investigating other potential cases.

The situation came to light after a man who bought nine hard drives in an internet auction contacted the Kanagawa Prefectural Government. Even though the data was supposed to have been deleted, the man was able to restore the data using special software.

The data — including individuals’ names, addresses and tax payment records for automobiles, in addition to notifications of tax investigations with company names and records of the prefecture’s operations — was not encrypted to prevent unauthorized access.

The servers were leased from Fujitsu Leasing Co., which commissioned Broadlink to scrap the hard drives after they were replaced.

Broadlink held a snap inspection on Tuesday and found Takahashi in possession of 12 hard drives. A security camera also captured footage of Takahashi taking the drives, according to the police.