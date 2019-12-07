National / Crime & Legal

Recycling employee held in theft of Kanagawa Prefectural Government hard drives

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday for stealing computer hard drives after the Kanagawa Prefectural Government reported that some of its discarded drives with personal data on them had been sold online, police said.

Yuichi Takahashi of information equipment recycling company Broadlink Co. was charged with stealing 12 hard drives stored at the company’s technical center on Tuesday.

He admitted to the allegation, saying he intended to sell them online, and also admitted to taking 18 hard drives containing personal data that were discarded by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government, according to the police.

As part of its agreement with Kanagawa, Broadlink was supposed to have destroyed the drives, which had been used in the prefectural government’s computer servers.

Takahashi told the police that he had stolen hard drives on several occasions since around March 2016, and the police are investigating other potential cases.

RELATED STORIES

The situation came to light after a man who bought nine hard drives in an internet auction contacted the Kanagawa Prefectural Government. Even though the data was supposed to have been deleted, the man was able to restore the data using special software.

The data — including individuals’ names, addresses and tax payment records for automobiles, in addition to notifications of tax investigations with company names and records of the prefecture’s operations — was not encrypted to prevent unauthorized access.

The servers were leased from Fujitsu Leasing Co., which commissioned Broadlink to scrap the hard drives after they were replaced.

Broadlink held a snap inspection on Tuesday and found Takahashi in possession of 12 hard drives. A security camera also captured footage of Takahashi taking the drives, according to the police.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Empress Masako attends a tea party hosted by her husband, Emperor Naruhito, at Kyoto Imperial Palace on Nov. 28.
Due to differing opinions within ruling party, debate on imperial succession issue is postponed
Due to differing views even within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the government has decided to postpone holding full-fledged talks on how to achieve a stable imperial succession until nex...
A man walks in front of a company signboard erected at the entrance of a building in Tokyo housing the headquarters of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Mitsubishi Electric worker investigated over suicide of recruit
A Mitsubishi Electric Corp. employee has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly abetting suicide after one of the company's recruits killed himself in August, company and other sources said Sat...
The "period badge" introduced at Daimaru department store's Umeda branch will be brought back, but with a different design.
Osaka department store plans new version of taboo-busting 'period badges' after facing criticism
A department store in Osaka that suspended a campaign that encouraged female staff to wear badges indicating they were having their periods is planning to restart it using a different badge design....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A hard drive device that the Kanagawa Prefectural Government gave to a recycling company was auctioned online instead of being destroyed. | KANAGAWA PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

, , ,