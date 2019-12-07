Donald Trump | REUTERS

Supreme Court temporarily shields Trump bank records

AP

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily shielded the bank records of President Donald Trump and three of his children from House Democrats.

In an order signed by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the House cannot enforce subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank and Capital One at least until Dec. 13.

The justices are scheduled to discuss at least one and maybe two other similar cases at their private conference that day. One concerns a subpoena from the House for Trump’s financial records and the other is a demand from the Manhattan district attorney for his tax returns.

The court already has blocked the House from getting the financial records while it considers what to do with the cases. The district attorney has agreed to hold off enforcing his subpoena until the justices act. A decision on whether to hear the cases could come by mid-December.

Trial judges and appellate panels in all three cases have ruled that the records held by the banks and Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, must be turned over.

The subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One also seek documents pertaining to three Trump children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump; the Trump Organization; and other Trump business holdings.

Without a Supreme Court order, the banks would have had to begin turning over records to House committees next week.

Ginsburg oversees emergency appeals from New York.

