A deployed airbag is seen in a Nissan vehicle in May 2015 in Medley, Florida. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO

Five Japan automakers ordered to open fresh Takata probes after fatal Aussie air bag accident

Kyodo

The transport ministry said Friday that automakers have been ordered to open investigations in the wake of a fatal accident in Australia involving yet another Takata air bag.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and five other automakers that used the same Takata Corp. air-bag inflator suspected in accidents involving their vehicles received the order.

The move came after Australian transport safety authorities said last month they were informed by BMW AG of a voluntary recall involving cars using an inflator produced between 1995 and 1999 because it could explode dangerously.

The other five automakers are Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Co., Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., and BMW’s Japan unit.

About 150,000 cars equipped with Takata air bag inflators are estimated to be in use in Japan, according to the ministry.

Takata Corp. is now defunct.

