European powers claim Iran is working on nuclear-capable missiles

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN – In a letter dismissed Thursday by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as “a desperate falsehood,” Britain, France and Germany accused Iran of developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

U.N. ambassadors for the three countries said in the letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Iran’s actions are “inconsistent” with the U.N. resolution enshrining a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

But on Twitter Zarif said the Europeans were covering up their own “miserable incompetence” at abiding by the nuclear deal and were “bowing to U.S. bullying.”

The letter referred to footage shared on social media in April this year of the test flight of a new Shabab-3 medium range ballistic missile variant that was “technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.”

The European powers also pointed to three other launches this year, including that of the Borkan-3, a new medium-range ballistic missile tested by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen on Aug. 2.

The letter, dated Nov. 21, said these flights were “the latest in a long series of advances in Iranian ballistic missile technology.”

Iran’s U.N. ambassador responded in a letter saying the European powers were using “unreliable sources” and “outdated reports” to make misleading arguments.

“Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles, both of which are within its inherent rights under international law,” the letter said.

Iran has always denied plans to develop nuclear missiles and says its nuclear program is only for peaceful energy production and medical purposes.

The landmark 2015 deal gave Iran relief from economic sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

But it has been at risk of falling apart since U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in May last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, it was agreed between Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Twelve months on from the U.S. pullout, Iran began reducing its commitments to the deal hoping to win concessions from those still party to the accord.

Following deadly violence in Iran sparked by a fuel price hike, President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said he is willing to return to the negotiating table if the United States first drops sanctions.

In his remarks, Rouhani said his government is striving to remain in the nuclear deal despite “pressures” that are on it.

