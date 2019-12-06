Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photo with British singer Jamelia and Shadow Secretary of State for Education Angela Rayner during a general election campaign rally in Birmingham, England, Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.K.'s Labour accuses BBC of bias over its election coverage

Reuters

LONDON – Britain’s opposition Labour Party wrote to the head of the BBC on Thursday to complain about its coverage of campaigning ahead of next week’s election, accusing the publicly funded broadcaster of bias.

Labour’s co-campaign coordinator, Andrew Gwynne, said they had recorded numerous examples where his party’s leadership had received “more negative treatment, harsher scrutiny and slanted editorial comment” than Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

“That bias has been reflected in the framing, content and balance of BBC reporting during the campaign,” Gwynne wrote in a letter to BBC Director General Tony Hall.

“If the Conservatives are allowed to ‘play’ or manipulate the BBC, and this behaviour goes unchecked, then the corporation will have effectively been complicit in giving the Conservative Party an unfair electoral advantage.”

The broadcaster, which is funded by a tax on all television-watching households and regularly faces accusations of bias from across the political spectrum, is bound by strict rules to ensure impartiality.

“The BBC will continue to make its own independent editorial decisions, and is committed to reporting the election campaign fairly, impartially and without fear or favor,” a BBC spokesman said.

Labour ranks, who are trailing the Conservatives by about 10 points in opinion polls before the Dec. 12 vote, are particularly unhappy that Johnson has not agreed to be interviewed by veteran journalist Andrew Neil, who has already subjected the other major party leaders to tough questioning.

Labour said they had agreed to the Neil interview on the understanding that Johnson had also signed up.

“Instead, the BBC allowed the Conservative leader to pick and choose a platform through which he believed he could present himself more favorably and without the same degree of accountability,” Gwynne said.

On Thursday, having just interviewed Brexit Party head Nigel Farage on BBC TV at prime-time, Neil issued an on-air challenge to Johnson to appear before him. He also detailed a series of questions he would ask, focusing on whether Johnson could be trusted over campaign promises.

“We have been asking him for weeks now to give us a date, time, a venue. As of now, none has been forthcoming,” Neil said, mocking Johnson by saying they had an interview that was “oven-ready,” one of the phrases Johnson uses repeatedly to describe a Brexit deal agreed with the European Union.

Neil said any British prime minister would at times have to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “So we’re surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me.”

No one from the Conservative Party was immediately available for comment.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz Nov. 19. The United States is weighing sending up to 14,000 more troops to the Middle East in the face of a perceived threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
U.S. weighs sending several thousand more troops to Mideast
The Pentagon is considering sending several thousand additional troops to the Middle East to help deter Iranian aggression, amid reports of escalating violence in Iran and continued meddling by Teh...
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg listens to Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, following a Bloomberg talk about his gun policy agenda in Aurora, Colorado, Thursday.
Michael Bloomberg gun plan: Permits, assault weapon ban, age limits
Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg unveiled a gun control policy on Thursday just steps from the site of one of Colorado's worst mass shootings, calling for a ban on all assault we...
Hundreds of people march inside Tahrir Square carrying national flags and chanting religious slogans in Baghdad Thursday. Anti-government protesters say multiple people have suffered stab wounds in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of their movement, after political parties and Iran-backed militia groups briefly joined them, raising fears of infiltration by authorities.
Fears of infiltrators rise as at least 13 protesters are stabbed in Baghdad square
At least 13 people were stabbed Thursday in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Iraq's protest movement, security and medical officials said, stoking fears of infiltration by unknown groups a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photo with British singer Jamelia and Shadow Secretary of State for Education Angela Rayner during a general election campaign rally in Birmingham, England, Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,