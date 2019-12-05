Remains of missiles, which the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh in September. It was reported Wednesday that a U.S. warship seized Iranian missile parts bound for Yemen. | REUTERS

World

U.S. warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen

AP

WASHINGTON – U.S. officials say a Navy warship has seized a “significant cache” of suspected Iranian guided missile parts headed to rebels in Yemen.

The officials say this is the first time that such sophisticated missile components have been seized en route to the war in Yemen. The seizure from a small boat by the U.S. Navy and a U.S. Coast Guard boarding team happened Nov. 27 in the northern Arabian Sea and the weapons have been linked to Iran.

Officials say the incident illustrates the continuing illegal smuggling of weapons to Houthi rebels and comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran is the main topic. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive military mission.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Pirates board supertanker off Nigeria, kidnap 19 crew members
Pirates boarded a fully loaded supertanker off the coast of Nigeria, an act that is sure to ring alarm bells for insurers about the risk of collecting oil from Africa's biggest producer. Ninetee...
Rep. Devin Nunes stands in an elevator after departing a secure area of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump's wrongdoing toward Ukraine.
Report links Rudy Giuliani with top Republican on intel panel
A new report from Democrats compiling evidence on impeachment revealed contact between President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican...
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to members of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force in a meeting in Tehran Nov. 27. Khamenei on Wednesday reportedly called on judicial officials to treat those detained in recent nationwide protests with "Islamic mercy" after authorities acknowledged security forces shot and killed demonstrators nationwide. A portrait of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs in background.
Iran leader calls for 'Islamic mercy' after bloody crackdown
Iran's supreme leader called Wednesday for those detained in recent gasoline price protests to be treated with "Islamic mercy" even after authorities acknowledged government forces shot and killed ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Remains of missiles, which the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh in September. It was reported Wednesday that a U.S. warship seized Iranian missile parts bound for Yemen. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,