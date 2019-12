Japanese physician seriously wounded in Afghanistan after attack on car leaves five dead

Gunmen opened fire on a car belonging to a Japanese physician and aid worker Wednesday, seriously wounding him and killing five Afghans, including his bodyguards, the driver and a passenger, according to an Afghan official.

The official said the attack took place in eastern Nangarhar province Wednesday morning as the Japanese doctor, Tetsu Nakamura was heading to the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

The provincial governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said Nakamura is in serious condition.

Nakamura has headed the Japanese charity, Peace Medical Service, in Nangarhar since 2008. He came to Afghanistan after a Japanese colleague, Kazuya Ito, was abducted and killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the second in as many weeks targeting aid workers in Afghanistan. An American working for the United Nations was killed in Kabul on Nov. 24.