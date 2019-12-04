A resident walks past debris from destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit the city of Sorsogon, south of of Manila, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Typhoon Kammuri leaves at least 17 dead as it passes south of Manila

Bloomberg

MANILA – The death toll from Typhoon Kammuri rose to 17 after destroying houses and displacing hundreds of thousands on its path across the Philippines.

As it neared its exit, downgraded to a Severe Tropical Storm, tropical cyclone wind signals were lifted as of Wednesday for 10 out of about a hundred areas placed on alert this week, according to the nation’s weather bureau.

Five people died in Bicol region on the southern tip of main Luzon island, 11 others in other parts of Luzon and one in Visayas, according to reports from police and local disaster management agencies.

At least 800 million pesos ($15.7 million) of damage to agriculture was recorded in Bicol and Southwestern Tagalog regions alone, local disaster management officials reported.

Parts of 12 roads and three bridges remain closed, said the national disaster management council’s latest bulletin. About half a million people were evacuated.

Kammuri is the 20th storm to hit the Philippines in 2019. About 20 cyclones pass through each year. In 2013, super Typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in the Southeast Asian nation.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Women work on a photo for their tea products on a mountain top in Wuyishan, in eastern China's Fujian province.
China aims to build its own Yellowstone on Tibetan plateau
There's a building boom on the Tibetan plateau, one of the world's last remote places. Mountains long crowned by garlands of fluttering prayer flags are newly topped with sprawling steel power line...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a white steed as he visits battle sites in the area of Mount Paektu in this undated picture released Wednesday.
North Korea's Kim rides again as nuclear-armed country announces meeting to 'decide on crucial is...
Kim Jong Un is back in the saddle — literally — and apparently ready to make a decision on what kind of "Christmas present" North Korea will offer the U.S. as a year-end deadline for progress in nu...
A Uighur woman holding a stick walks in the Uighur area of Urumqi, China, in July.
U.S. House approves Uighur bill demanding sanctions on senior Chinese officials
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown on its Muslim minority, drawing ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A resident walks past debris from destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit the city of Sorsogon, south of of Manila, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,