Sony Corp.'s first-generation PlayStation video game console | KYODO

Sony's PlayStation recognized as world's best-selling game console brand

Kyodo

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s best-selling home video game console brand, having sold 450.19 million units over 25 years, its game business unit said Tuesday.

The first PlayStation device was launched in December 1994, when Nintendo Co.’s Super Nintendo console was dominant in the home video game market, and quickly gained popularity due to its 3D graphics and lineup of software titles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC introduced the PlayStation 2 in March 2000 and sold more than 150 million units of the second-generation console worldwide, followed by the PlayStation 3 released in November 2006 which adopted the Blu-ray disc format.

With the latest PlayStation 4 console, the entertainment conglomerate established a subscription business model for video games, providing online games at a fixed charge for 36.9 million registered users.

The company plans to introduce the next-generation PlayStation 5 console in the year-end shopping season of 2020.

