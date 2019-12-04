Tokyo man arrested over alleged fatal assault of girlfriend's 3-year-old son

Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly causing injuries resulting in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Tokyo in September.

Yuji Watanabe, 34, a live-in partner of the boy’s mother, had said he found the boy floating face-down in the bathtub after a short period without supervision. But autopsy results showing no water in the boy’s lungs seemed to contradict his account, prompting authorities to investigate whether the man subjected the child to violent abuse and tried to cover it up as a drowning accident.

Watanabe is suspected of causing Ryutaro Yamada’s death Sept. 29 from internal injuries sustained due to a blow to the abdomen possibly the day before at a high-rise condominium in Toyosu where they had been living. The autopsy also found some bleeding at the top of the boy’s head.

He denies the charges, telling the police, “I didn’t do anything.”

At around 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 28, Watanabe called for emergency assistance saying he found the boy unresponsive in the bathtub. Ryutaro was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest before regaining vital signs, but was declared dead the following day. When ambulance crew arrived at the apartment room, the boy was found soaking wet, and Watanabe reportedly told them he performed a cardiac massage on him.

Watanabe, who was on parental leave, had been living with his own son, the woman and the boy since spring. When the incident occurred, the woman was on a business trip abroad, leaving him and the two boys in the condominium, according to investigators.

No other external injuries were found on Ryutaro’s body, but the police said they will continue to investigate whether he had been subjected to routine abuse.

No previous reports to police or child consultation centers regarding Ryutaro have been confirmed so far, according to police.