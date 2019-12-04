Trump says he asked Abe to pay more for U.S. troops in Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has asked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pay more to cover the cost of stationing U.S. forces in Japan.

“I’ve asked Japan. I said to Prime Minister Abe, a friend of mine, Shinzo. I said, ‘You have to help us out here. We’re paying a lot of money. You’re a wealthy nation. And we’re, you know, paying for your military essentially,” Trump said in London, where he is visiting to attend a NATO summit.

Trump, who called Japan a free-rider on security during his 2016 presidential campaign, told reporters that Abe “is gonna do a lot” regarding his request.

U.S. allies such as Japan have “never been asked” to increase their financial contributions to support U.S. troops on their countries, but “now, they’re being asked,” Trump said.

Japan’s so-called host-nation support, which totals nearly ¥200 billion ($1.8 billion) annually, covers costs for base workers, utilities and other items. As the current five-year payment agreement is set to expire after March 2021, new negotiations on the issue are expected to be in full swing possibly by next spring.

Under the Japan-U.S. security treaty, about 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan. Japan serves as a hub for forward-deployed U.S. forces.

Japanese government sources acknowledged last month that the United States had asked Japan to make financial contributions of about five times as much as currently per year.

The request was delivered by John Bolton, then-national security adviser to Trump, when he visited Japan in July for talks with top officials, but Tokyo rejected the request, according to the sources.