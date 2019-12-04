Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week, during a protest in New Delhi Tuesday. The burned body of the 27-year-old woman was found Thursday morning by a passer-by in an underpass in the southern city of Hyderabad after she went missing the previous night. The placard bottom right reads " Save daughters from sons." | AP

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

India girl shot dead, torched after suspected gang-rape as fury over sex crimes mounts

AFP-JIJI

PATNA, INDIA – A girl in eastern India was allegedly gang-raped and shot dead, police said Tuesday, the latest in a string of sexual assaults that have triggered angry protests across the country.

Police suspect that the victim, whose age and identity were not known, was gang-raped, killed and her body burned before being dumped in a deserted field in Buxar town in Bihar state.

“We received (her) burnt body on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from her house in Buxar town,” a police official told AFP.

The officer said they were still awaiting a medical report.

The incident comes on the heels of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in southern Hyderabad city last week.

A gang of four men deflated a tire on her scooter and lured her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing it. Police say that the men then raped and murdered her before setting the body on fire under an isolated bridge.

The horrific crime has triggered protests across India, with demonstrators urging authorities to ensure rape cases are tried quickly and those convicted punished without delay.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the heart of New Delhi demanding speedier punishments for rapists.

Cases in India often languish for years under the country’s labyrinthine judicial system despite recent efforts to set up fast-track courts.

Some of the protesters Tuesday called for violent and instant reprisals.

“If women chop off the heads of a few of these rapists, then automatically we’ll see the society change for the better,” said protester Kanchan Giri, who was carrying a sword.

“I think women should take a sword when they step out of their houses so that if they encounter a rapist they should behead him.”

Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Women’s Commission, announced she was going on hunger strike to demand a law stipulating that those who rape minors are hanged within six months of conviction.

“I am demanding strict and swift punishment,” she said, sat with the protesters.

Sexual violence against women was thrown under the spotlight after the fatal gang-rape of a physiotherapy student on a New Delhi bus in 2012.

More than 33,000 women were raped in India in 2017, according to the latest official figures.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A large display screen shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump during a symposium in Seoul in June.
Trump plays up 'good relationship' with North Korea's Kim, but hints at possibility of military a...
U.S. President Donald Trump, well-known for his off-the-cuff remarks, hinted Tuesday at the possibility of military action against North Korea if necessary, despite emphasizing his "good relationsh...
The North Korean township of Samjiyon County is seen in this undated picture released Tuesday.
North Korea's Kim opens huge mountain development
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened a flagship construction project close to Mount Paektu, a symbol of the Korean nation and officially the birthplace of his father and predecessor, state...
Uighur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, in western China's Xinjiang region, on Nov. 4, 2017.
China hints U.S. blacklist imminent in threat to trade talks
Chinese state media said Tuesday that the government will soon publish a list of "unreliable entities" that could lead to sanctions against U.S. companies, signaling trade talks between the two ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week, during a protest in New Delhi Tuesday. The burned body of the 27-year-old woman was found Thursday morning by a passer-by in an underpass in the southern city of Hyderabad after she went missing the previous night. The placard bottom right reads " Save daughters from sons." | AP

, , , ,