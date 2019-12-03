Business

Japan's fiscal 2020 current account surplus projected to top ¥20 trillion

JIJI

Japan’s current account surplus is projected to grow to ¥20.6 trillion in fiscal 2020, which starts in April, from ¥18.6 trillion this fiscal year, a forecast by the Japan Foreign Trade Council showed on Tuesday.

If the projection holds, the surplus would rise above ¥20 trillion for the first time in three years.

The services trade deficit is expected to shrink thanks to a rise in inbound tourism on the back of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to the council. Also, exports of electronic components are seen hitting bottom and recovering in that year.

The council also expects the trade deficit to fall by half to ¥1.4 trillion from ¥3.03 trillion.

A slump in demand for information technology-related materials will likely bottom out, the council said. High value-added goods made in Japan are expected to attract further demand, possibly leading to growth in machinery exports, according to the outlook.

