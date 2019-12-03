Business / Corporate

Mos Burger to trial self-checkout system amid labor shortage in Japan

JIJI

Mos Food Services Inc. will introduce on a trial basis self-checkout machines that accept orders and payments at some of its burger joints.

The move, announced Monday, is aimed at improving operational efficiency at Mos Burger restaurants amid a severe labor shortage.

The chain said that it would install the machines at two outlets — one in Tokyo and the other in Yokohama — this month. A total of some 20 restaurants will have the machines installed by around March.

Using a touchscreen, customers will place orders and make payments. The machines can be used for both eat-in and takeout services.

The company has already introduced a type of self-checkout machine that accepts only payments at about 80 restaurants.

