Mizuho Securities aiming to boost customer assets by 50% within a decade

Mizuho Securities Co. aims to increase the balance of individual customer assets under its management by 1.5-fold to ¥60 trillion in 10 years, its president and chief executive officer, Koichi Iida, said in a recent interview.

The Mizuho Financial Group Inc. unit will focus on demand from working generations for the formation of assets in an effort to achieve the goal, Iida said.

The company will enhance collaboration with Mizuho Bank, another Mizuho Financial unit, to encourage customers to transfer some of their bank deposits to investment trusts and other financial products, he said.

“The key is whether we will be able to make offers suitable for individuals’ life plans,” Iida said.

Mizuho Securities will utilize artificial intelligence technology to enhance the quality of service, he said.

Specifically, the company will have sales staff share the know-how of personnel adept at dealing with clients and build a system to speed up improvement in operations, he said.

The balance of individual customer assets under the company’s management more than doubled to ¥40.6 trillion in fiscal 2018, which ended last March, from five years before.

The share of assets acquired thanks to the introduction of customers by Mizuho Bank rose 10 percentage points to 35 percent in the same period.

Mizuho Financial plans to increase the number of outlets that provide banking, trust banking and securities services together to 51 in Japan in fiscal 2019 and raise the figure further.

“It will be important to make cooperation (with Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.) smoother and win individual customers with relatively small-lot investments,” Iida said.