Uighur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, in western China's Xinjiang region, on Nov. 4, 2017. | AP

Asia Pacific

China may ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from Xinjiang, editor at state-run newspaper claims

Reuters

BEIJING – China might ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from entering the country’s western Xinjiang autonomous region, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said Tuesday.

Hu said in a tweet that China is also considering visa restrictions against U.S. officials and lawmakers with “odious performance” on the Xinjiang issue, in retaliation to legislation being prepared by the U.S. Congress. He did not say how he had obtained the information.

U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs, and members of other largely Muslim minority groups, have been detained in camps in the remote Xinjiang region. Top U.S. officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have criticized China publicly on the situation there.

China has denied mistreatment at the camps, which Beijing says provide vocational training to help eliminate religious extremism and teach new skills to people of the region. It has repeatedly demanded that U.S. and other foreign states critical of its policies in Xinjiang end their interference in China’s domestic affairs.

RELATED STORIES

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The Taiwanese aerobatic fighter jet troupe Thunder Tigers perform during National Day celebrations in Taipei in October.
In face of China threat, Taiwan to invite U.S. experts to bolster defenses
Taiwan plans to invite U.S. military experts to visit to provide advice on bolstering the island's defenses, the defense ministry said on Monday, in the face of what Taipei views as a growing threa...
Trees sway near buildings as Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, makes landfall in Gamay, Northern Samar, Philippines, Monday in this still image from video obtained via social media.
Powerful typhoon nears Philippines, forcing mass evacuations
A powerful typhoon drew closer to the Philippines on Monday, forcing tens of thousands of villagers to flee to safety, knocking out power in entire provinces and prompting authorities to plan the c...
Image Not Available
Australia says China is holding detained writer Yang Hengjun in 'unacceptable' conditions
Australia on Monday criticized the treatment of a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year and sought details of his case, prompting China to say it was being dealt w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Uighur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, in western China's Xinjiang region, on Nov. 4, 2017. | AP

, , , , , , , ,