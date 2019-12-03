World / Politics

Trump campaign won't allow Bloomberg reporters at events due to coverage 'biases'

AP

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s campaign said Monday it will no longer give credentials to Bloomberg News reporters to cover campaign events because of coverage “biases,” an accusation that the news organization rejects.

The decision comes a week after the news service’s founder, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

In response, Bloomberg News said it would cover but not investigate its boss, the former New York mayor, and his Democratic rivals. But Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said reporters would continue to investigate the Trump administration, as the sitting government.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called it a troubling decision to “formalize preferential reporting policies.” He said Bloomberg reporters would no longer be credentialed to cover campaign events until the policy is rescinded.

“As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly,” Parscale said.

Micklethwait said the accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign,” he said.

The Trump campaign’s action illustrates the difficult position Bloomberg’s candidacy has imposed on the news organization he founded in 1990.

By saying reporters could not investigate Bloomberg or his Democratic rivals, some critics have said this would prevent the news organization from doing in-depth reporting on the campaign. Bloomberg officials say it’s a position they’ve navigated before when he was mayor.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A picture obtained from the Syrian Kurdish North Press Agency purportedly shows corpses, wrapped in thick wool blankets, lined up on the floor of an empty room in a crowded medical facility in the strategic Syrian city of Tal Rifaat, which is controlled by local Kurdish fighters, following a Turkish artillery attack that targeted an area near a school as students were leaving the building on Monday.
Eight children among 11 killed in Turkish shelling on Syria town held by Kurds: monitor
Eight children were among 11 civilians killed Monday in a Turkish artillery attack that hit near a school in a northern Syrian town in Aleppo province, a war monitor said. The shelling on...
This image obtained Monday shows unmanned aerial vehicle imagery that captured a Greenland ice cap lake (left) in unprecedented detail, with five hours later the lake draining (right), losing 5 million cu. meters of water, or two-thirds of its volume.
Drones show Greenland ice sheet fracturing in real time
Scientists said Monday they had used a drone to observe the rapid fracturing and draining of a lake on the Greenland ice sheet, a phenomenon that may become more frequent as a result of climate cha...
Image Not Available
Trump camp quietly releases Congress-approved Lebanon military aid
The Trump administration has quietly released more than $100 million in military assistance to Lebanon after months of unexplained delay that led some lawmakers to compare it to the aid for Ukraine...

, , , , , , ,