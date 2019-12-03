World

Eight children among 11 killed in Turkish shelling on Syria town held by Kurds: monitor

AFP-JIJI

BEIRUT – Eight children were among 11 civilians killed Monday in a Turkish artillery attack that hit near a school in a northern Syrian town in Aleppo province, a war monitor said.

The shelling on Tal Rifaat, controlled by local Kurdish fighters, took place as students were leaving the building and wounded 21 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Most of those killed in the attack were displaced from the Afrin region, which was captured last year by Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Tal Rifaat, a strategic town located 20 km (12 miles) south of Turkey’s frontier, is the site of regular confrontations between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish fighters they view as “terrorists.

Turkey threatened to launch a cross-border offensive to capture Tal Rifaat last year after taking Afrin from the U.S.-backed People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia.

But Russia intervened to stop the planned offensive.

In October, it said it agreed to work with Turkey to remove all YPG militia “elements and their weapons” from Tal Rifaat.

But in early November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Kurdish “terror groups” had still not left.

Tal Rifaat is held by local Kurdish fighters displaced from Afrin, the Observatory head said.

Russian forces and regime troops are also currently deployed inside the town, Abdel Rahman added.

The town’s population was initially comprised mostly of Arabs and Turkmen, but Ankara’s Afrin offensive last year sent waves of displaced Kurdish families to the area.

Turkey in October launched a cross-border operation south of its frontier against Syrian Kurdish forces it views as terrorists.

In the two months since the operation began, it has established a so-called “safe zone” in a 120-km (70-mile)-long strip along its southern border, where it says it wants to resettle Syrian refugees.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston-area yard, clips man's Japanese maple
Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home. A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated s...
The word "existential" appears in a dictionary in the Brooklyn borough of New York Monday. Dictionary.com picked "existential" as the word of the year. The choice reflects months of high-stakes threats and crises, real and pondered, across the news, the world and throughout 2019.
Dictionary.com chooses 'existential' as word of the year
Climate change, gun violence, the very nature of democracy and an angsty little movie star called Forky helped propel "existential" to
The Capitol is seen in Washington Monday as lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving recess. The House impeachment report on President Donald Trump will be unveiled Monday behind closed doors as Democrats push ahead with the inquiry despite the White House's declaration it will not participate in the first Judiciary Committee hearing.
House impeachment report coming ahead of landmark hearing
The House impeachment report on President Donald Trump will be unveiled Monday behind closed doors for key lawmakers as Democrats push ahead with the inquiry despite the White House's declaration i...

, , , , , , , ,