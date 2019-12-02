Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Miho Otani, the first woman to take the helm of a Japanese Aegis destroyer, returns the crew's salutes on the Myoko at the MSDF's Maizuru base in Kyoto Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO

National

MSDF captain first woman in Japan to command an Aegis destroyer

Kyodo

KYOTO – Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Miho Otani on Monday became the first woman to take the helm of one of Japan’s Aegis destroyers and pledged to set an example for other female sailors in the fleet.

“I expect you to pursue our missions without hesitation,” Otani, 48, told the 300-member crew of the Myoko at the MSDF’s Maizuru Base in Kyoto Prefecture.

Speaking to reporters, she explained the responsibility she will carry as captain of one of only six destroyers with the Aegis defense system currently in service.

“It is a great honor to become the first female captain (of an Aegis destroyer). I would like to think about how we can make this trend a norm as I believe an increasing number of women will enroll from now on.”

Otani became the first female skipper of an MSDF destroyer when she took the helm of the Yamagiri in 2016.

The native of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, has long been a trailblazer. She was one of the first women to graduate from the National Defense Academy, doing so in 1996, and became the first woman to captain a training vessel in 2013, according to the MSDF.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech during an extraordinary session of the Lower House in Tokyo on Oct. 4.
Abe denies same-day shredding of blossom party guest list is linked to opposition disclosure request
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday told the Upper House that the shredding of the guest list for this year's state cherry blossom-viewing party was previously planned and had nothing to do with th...
Image Not Available
Two Japanese dead, one injured after fall at Utah's Arches National Park
Two Japanese in their 60s died Friday after falling at Arches National Park in Utah, the consulate-general of Japan in Denver said. Another Japanese in his 30s who was accompanying them was inju...
The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen in this photo taken on March 11.
Ministry proposes revising road map for Fukushima No. 1 cleanup
Japan on Monday unveiled a revised plan to remove molten nuclear fuel debris from the crisis-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2021, a process said to be the biggest hurdle in the cleanup of th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Miho Otani, the first woman to take the helm of a Japanese Aegis destroyer, returns the crew's salutes on the Myoko at the MSDF's Maizuru base in Kyoto Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,