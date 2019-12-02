LDP executive demands guest lists for annual cherry-blossom parties be kept longer

A senior ruling party official on Sunday demanded that lists of guests attending the annual cherry blossom-viewing parties, hosted by the prime minister, should be kept for longer than the current requirement of less than one year.

“This is a publicly funded event. The storage period should be reviewed,” Tomomi Inada, executive acting secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said on a television debate program.

“There are problems with the events, such as sloppy management. A drastic review is needed,” she said.

Tetsuo Saito, secretary-general of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, said there should be no slackness or arrogance in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration due to its longtime rule.

Abe, who became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister last month, has faced allegations that he has used the cherry blossom-viewing parties for his own benefit by inviting many of his supporters to the government-funded events.

It has been found that the list of guests who attended this year’s party, which was held on Apr. 13, was shredded on May 9, the same day an opposition party lawmaker made a disclosure request for related documents about the event.

On the TV program, Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called for budget committee meetings of both chambers of the Diet in order to give Abe opportunities to provide clear explanations about the parties.

Two other senior officials from major opposition parties joined Fukuyama in demanding clarification by Abe in the Diet.

But Inada effectively rejected the request, saying explanations have been given outside the budget committees by Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.