Chinese regulators have announced new rules governing video and audio content online, including a ban on the publishing and distribution of "fake news" created with technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific

China seeks to root out fake news and deepfakes with new online content rules

Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI – Chinese regulators have announced new rules governing video and audio content online, including a ban on the publishing and distribution of “fake news” created with technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Any use of AI or virtual reality also needs to be clearly marked in a prominent manner and failure to follow the rules could be considered a criminal offense, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website.

The rules, effective Jan. 1, were published publicly on its website on Friday after being issued to online video and audio service providers last week.

In particular, the CAC highlighted potential problems caused by deepfake technology, which uses AI to create hyper-realistic videos where a person appears to say or do something they did not.

Deepfake technology could “endanger national security, disrupt social stability, disrupt social order and infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of others,” according to a transcript of a press briefing published on the CAC’s website.

China’s top legislative body said earlier this year it was considering making deepfake technology illegal.

In September, a new Chinese app ZAO that allowed users swap their faces with celebrities, sports stars or anyone else in a video clip using deepfake technology racked up millions of downloads once it was released.

However, it also swiftly drew fire over privacy issues. Zao apologized for the concerns created but said the app would not collect users’ biometric information.

Top video platforms in China include video-streaming service providers such as Tencent Video, Alibaba-owned Youku, iQIYI as well as short-video platforms such as Kuaishou and ByteDance-owned Douyin.

Podcast platforms such as Himalaya and Dragonfly FM are the most popular audio-sharing apps in the country.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Bystanders who were cornered by a group of protesters run away after a day of protests in Hong Kong Sunday.
Hong Kong pro-democracy rally cut short by police tear gas as lull ends
Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pau...
People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she heads off to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Yangon Sunday.
Hundreds rally to show support for Suu Kyi as she prepares to defend Myanmar against charges of g...
About 700 people rallied Sunday to show support for Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend the country against charges of genocide at the U.N.'s highest court. Members of ...
People march in a rally opposing police use of tear gas in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Diverse group of Hong Kong protesters look to keep heat on government after election
A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-g...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese regulators have announced new rules governing video and audio content online, including a ban on the publishing and distribution of "fake news" created with technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,