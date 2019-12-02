Business

Poland museum slams Amazon for Auschwitz Christmas ornaments

AFP-JIJI

WARSAW – A Polish museum on Sunday slammed U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon for selling Christmas ornaments with images of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, calling them inappropriate.

The museum at the site of the former camp in southern Poland tweeted screenshots of the items showing train tracks and barracks and requested that Amazon remove them from their site.

“Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful,” the museum tweeted.

The museum added later that Amazon appeared to have removed the items — but then posted a follow-up saying it had discovered others.

Those include a “disturbing” mousepad and a ceramic Christmas ornament with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination.

Nazi Germany set up the death camp after occupying Poland during World War II.

The Holocaust site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany’s genocide of 6 million European Jews, with 1 million killed at the camp between 1940 to 1945.

More than 100,000 non-Jews also died there, according to the museum. An estimated 232,000 of the victims were children.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch leaves the High Court in London last March.
U.S. asks U.K. to extradite ex-Autonomy billionaire boss Michael Lynch over allegations of securi...
The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company to Hewlett Packard (HP) in an ill-fated $11.1 billion deal, to face char...
Pope Francis, framed by a St. Peter's Square Christmas tree, waves during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio, at the Vatican Sunday.
Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns 'virus' of consumerism
Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to resist the excesses of consumerism in the period leading up to Christmas, calling it a virus that attacks faith and offends the needy. "When you live for t...
Image Not Available
China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal: Global Times
Beijing's priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, China's Global Times newspaper said on Sunday, amid continued uncertainty ...

, , , ,