Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, attend the anniversary of his first year in office at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Mexico president marks year in office with party, protests

AP

MEXICO CITY – Thousands of Mexicans packed into the capital’s central square Sunday to celebrate President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s first year in office, while thousands more marched down the city’s main avenue to protest violence and other ills in the country.

The mood in the Zocalo was festive, with an orchestra from the president’s home state of Tabasco playing tropical music inspired by Cuban sounds while scantily clad women danced next to them. Revelers donned masks bearing Lopez Obrador’s likeness in what supporters have dubbed AMLOFest, a play on the president’s initials.

Polls say more than half of Mexicans support the way Lopez Obrador is running the country, despite rising homicide rates and a floundering economy that is flirting with recession.

Lopez Obrador has big ambitions to change Mexico. He says, often, that for the good of all the poor must take priority and vows to staunch widespread corruption. He calls his presidency the “Fourth Transformation,” equating it with national milestones like Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule.

In a speech Sunday, the president tallied his achievements so far, such as the rollout of new social programs aimed mostly at helping the young, elderly and indigenous. The World Bank estimates that 1 of 3 Mexicans lives in poverty.

“There still hasn’t been economic growth like we want,” he conceded, “but I insist there’s a better distribution of wealth.”

On the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard, meanwhile, protesters dressed in white expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country.

The November slaughter by Mexican drug cartel gunmen of three women who held U.S. citizenship and six of their children focused world attention on the rising violence.

Adrian and Julian LeBaron, who lost family members in the attack in northern Mexico, joined the protesters in the capital.

The protesters shouted cheers of support as the LeBarons passed the Angel of Independence monument, chanting: “LeBaron, LeBaron,” followed by, “You’re not alone.”

Julian LeBaron told reporters that Mexico’s president needs the help of the people to overcome organized crime.

“We have to work together to find a way to stop the violence,” he said. “If we’re not capable of defending life in our country, we will never be a civilized country much less a free country.”

President Donald Trump said last week that he plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, raising concerns in Mexico that the country’s northern neighbor will launch operations in Mexican territory.

Lopez Obrador thanked Trump on Sunday for respecting Mexico’s sovereignty after shootings such as the attack that killed members of the LeBaron family, and promised to deliver justice while emphasizing that Mexico will not accept “any intervention” by U.S. authorities. The Mexican government said Sunday that it has made several arrests related to the attack on the LeBaron family.

Protesters have a litany of complaints. The president’s austerity drive led to thousands of layoffs in the public sector while budget cuts have been blamed for crises ranging from rampant forest fires to shortages of lifesaving drugs at public health institutions and even outbreaks of Dengue fever as municipalities cut back on spraying insecticide to kill mosquitoes.

“We’re questioning the poor decisions of the government that have destabilized the country in terms of the economy, health, education and security,” said Desiree Navarro, a fashion stylist and member of an organization called Daughters of Mexico that aims to speak out against violence and inequality.

Navarro described the president’s pet projects, such as a train through the Yucatan peninsula, as “whims” that are sucking precious financial resources from more worthy endeavors.

Fernanda Betancourt, a lawyer from the Gulf coast state of Veracruz who is also affiliated with the organization, said business appears to be at a standstill in her hometown due to insecurity and a lack of investment.

“The president talks about savings, but at the same time he’s not investing,” she said. “If there’s no investment, there’s no growth.”

Betancourt said she wants to see the president unite Mexicans, rather than divide them.

Mexico has become increasingly polarized under Lopez Obrador. The president has derisively labeled his critics “posh,” while his supporters have been categorized by conservatives as “chairos,” meaning people who defend left-leaning social causes but demonstrate little real commitment to change.

Supporters of the president say give him more time.

“There have been advances, but maybe it’s slow,” said Karla Gonzalez, a lawyer who voted for Lopez Obrador. The country’s deep security problems, for instance, can’t be solved overnight, she said.

Gonzalez said her father is thrilled to be receiving a pension for the elderly of roughly $125 each month that Lopez Obrador launched. Her father worked hard in factories and restaurants before taking on a bigger role raising the kids after heart problems. Such programs have won deep loyalty from low-income voters.

Lopez Obrador said Sunday he expects it to take one more year for his “transformation” of the country to be complete.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This Saturday photo released Sunday by the French Defense audiovisual communication and production unit (ECPAD) shows French soldiers of the Barkhan force standing guard next to the coffin of a soldier who died when two French military helicopters collided in Mali on Nov. 25, in the French Army base in Gao.
Fury over Charlie Hebdo cartoons on French army deaths
French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Sunday defended itself following outrage over cartoons about a deadly military helicopter crash in Mali, the day before a memorial service for the 13 dead s...
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting President Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference in Caracas Sunday. Corruption allegations against allies of Guaidó unleashed on Sunday a crisis just when his strategy to expel the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, appears weakened.
Venezuelan opposition to probe report of wrongdoing by its lawmakers
Venezuela's opposition on Sunday said it will investigate alleged wrongdoing within its ranks after a media outlet reported that a group of opposition lawmakers had unduly advocated for a businessm...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One en route to Washington after a Thanksgiving vacation, at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida Sunday.
Trump soon off to London for NATO summit, under pressure from Johnson to steer clear of British e...
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves on Monday for a NATO summit in London and he is under pressure from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resist the temptation to wade into the British electio...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, attend the anniversary of his first year in office at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City Sunday. | REUTERS Julian LeBaron speaks during a protest against the first year in office of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City Sunday. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,