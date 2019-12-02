People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she heads off to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Yangon Sunday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

Hundreds rally to show support for Suu Kyi as she prepares to defend Myanmar against charges of genocide

AP

YANGON – About 700 people rallied Sunday to show support for Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend the country against charges of genocide at the U.N.’s highest court.

Members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party swelled the ranks in front of the colonial-era City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, as the crowd waved national flags and listened to music and poetry. A popular local singer told them that “Mother Suu is the bravest human being in the world — her weapon is love.”

Many carried banners saying, “We stand with you, Mother Suu.”

The case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague relates to a harsh counterinsurgency campaign waged by Myanmar’s military against members of the country’s Muslim Rohingya community in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.

The head of a U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar warned recently that “there is a serious risk of genocide recurring.”

Gambia filed the case at the ICJ, also known as the world court, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The case alleges that Myanmar’s actions against the Rohingya are “genocidal in character because they are intended to destroy the Rohingya group in whole or in part.”

Myanmar has strongly denied the charges but says it stands ready to take action against wrong-doers if there is sufficient evidence.

A statement on the website of the Ministry of the Interior said recently that the renewed international pressure on the country was due to a lack of understanding of “the complexities of the issue and the narratives of the people of Myanmar.”

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, will lead the delegation to The Hague in her capacity as foreign minister.

Hearings are due to start on Dec. 10. The case is expected to last several years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Bystanders who were cornered by a group of protesters run away after a day of protests in Hong Kong Sunday.
Hong Kong pro-democracy rally cut short by police tear gas as lull ends
Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pau...
People march in a rally opposing police use of tear gas in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Diverse group of Hong Kong protesters look to keep heat on government after election
A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-g...
A man uses his mobile phone to take a photo after snow fell in Beijing on Saturday. Starting Sunday. China will require telecom operators to collect facial scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets, according to the industry and information ministry.
China introduces mandatory face scans for customers who have been issued new phone numbers
As Beijing continues to tighten cyberspace controls, telecom operators will be required to collect face scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets starting Dec. 1, according to the c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she heads off to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Yangon Sunday. | REUTERS A boy with Karen ethnic attire holds a placard with picture of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally Sunday in Yangon. About 700 people rallied Sunday to show support for Suu Kyi as she prepares to defend the country against charges of genocide at the U.N.'s highest court. | AP

, , , ,