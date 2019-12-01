Japanese and South Korean lawmakers will cancel their annual meeting that was scheduled to be held in Japan. | ?¯

National / Politics

Japan, South Korean lawmakers to cancel meeting over remark about former emperor

Kyodo, Staff Report

Japanese and South Korean lawmakers will cancel their annual meeting aimed at deepening bilateral ties this year following a controversial remark by a South Korean lawmaker about the former emperor, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held in Japan this year but Japanese lawmakers are opposed to meeting South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, who said earlier this year that Japan’s emperor should apologize for so-called comfort women.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The decision to cancel the meeting comes after soured bilateral relations saw a pause in their deterioration last month as South Korea suspended its plan to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan in a last-minute decision.

The annual meeting was launched in 2016 to strengthen bilateral exchanges after Tokyo and Seoul struck a deal the previous year to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the dispute over such Korean women. As part of the deal, Japan decided to contribute ¥1 billion from its state budget in a foundation to be established by South Korea to provide support for those women.

In February this year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in drew a backlash from Japan for saying an apology from then Emperor Akihito would solve the long-standing issue over comfort women.

“It only takes one word from the prime minister, who represents Japan — I wish the emperor would do it since he will step down soon,” he said in an interview. “Isn’t he the son of the main culprit of war crimes?” Moon said. He made the comments ahead of the April abdication of Emperor Akihito, the elder son of Emperor Hirohito, who is posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

Moon offered apologies later for the comment.

His remarks followed South Korean court decisions last year ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Tokyo’s decision in July to tighten some trade controls against Seoul has seen the two countries’ relations sink to the lowest point in years.

In October, the head of Japan’s Upper House sent a letter to Moon asking him to retract the comments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Since no reply was received from him, Upper House President Akiko Santo decided not to hold talks with him on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in Tokyo last month.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tourists visit the remains of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday, a month after a fire burned it down.
Donations for rebuilding Okinawa's fire-ravaged Shuri Castle top ¥1.2 billion
Donations to Okinawa Prefecture and its capital Naha to help rebuild Shuri Castle surpassed ¥1.2 billion about a month after fire ravaged the UNESCO World Heritage site. How to use the financial...
Stronger penalties for drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect in Japan on Sunday.
Tougher penalties for smartphone use while driving take effect in Japan
Stronger penalties for using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect Sunday in the wake of an outcry from families who have lost loved ones in traffic accidents caused by such drivers.
Protesters take part in a march in the city of Osaka on Friday, during which they urged the government to take steps to mitigate climate change. The event was part of a worldwide climate strike held the same day, a run-up to the COP 25 climate conference which begins in Madrid on Monday.
'Coal Japan' threatens to displace 'Cool Japan' as U.N. climate conference set to kick off in Madrid
As international public concern over the increasingly dire climate crisis grows, most notably among the world's youth, a key United Nations climate change conference kicks off in Madrid on Monday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese and South Korean lawmakers will cancel their annual meeting that was scheduled to be held in Japan. | ?¯

, , ,