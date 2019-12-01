Tougher penalties for smartphone use while driving take effect in Japan

Stronger penalties for using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect in Japan on Sunday in the wake of an outcry from families who have lost loved ones in traffic accidents caused by such drivers.

Under the revised law, drivers distracted by mobile phones face higher fines, a threefold increase in driving penalty points and longer imprisonment.

In 2018, there were 2,790 accidents linked to drivers distracted by smartphones, of which 42 were fatal, an increase of about 2.3 times in 10 years.

Under stricter regulations, penalty points for drivers caught speaking on or otherwise using their mobile phones have been increased from one point to three points, while in instances where others were endangered, six points instead of two will be imposed.

Fines have been raised to ¥25,000 ($227) from ¥7,000 for cases involving large cars, to ¥18,000 from ¥6,000 for standard-size cars, to ¥15,000 from ¥6,000 for motorbikes and to ¥12,000 from ¥5,000 for motorcycles with 50 cc engines or less.

Repeat offenders could face prison sentences of up to six months or fines of up to ¥100,000.

Unlike in the past, those whose smartphone use endangered others can immediately be held criminally liable. If charged, they will face a harsher penalty of either a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to ¥300,000, compared with a sentence of up to three months or a fine of up to ¥50,000 before.