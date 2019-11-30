The Berlin-Brandenburg Willy-Brandt International Airport is pictured Monday during a press preview in Schoenefeld, near Berlin. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Berlin sets one-year deadline for opening much-delayed new airport

AP

BERLIN – Berlin’s much-delayed new airport has a new opening date: Oct. 31, 2020. That is nine years later than the date envisioned when construction started in 2006.

The operator of the German capital’s airports announced the date on Friday.

The new BER airport has defied all cliches of German efficiency: construction problems and technical delays saw the date pushed back repeatedly — most dramatically in 2012, when the opening was canceled just four weeks before it was supposed to happen.

The delays have left Berlin relying on two small, aging and increasingly crowded Cold War-era airports: Tegel, which served West Berlin, and Schoenefeld, just outside the city limits, which was communist East Berlin’s airport.

The operator had previously said that it aimed to open the new airport next October but had stopped short of committing itself to a specific date.

Airport boss Engelbert Luetke Daldrup said that the move to the new airport will be phased.

Flights to and from Tegel, the busier of the existing two airports, are scheduled to end on Nov. 8, 2020, but airlines will continue to use the existing Schoenefeld terminal, across the tarmac from the new airport, for some time.

“We still have 11 months of hard work in front of us,” Luetke Daldrup said. A test phase of systems at the airport will run from April to October, “then BER can be opened safely and reliably,” he added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese panel wants to establish team to fight fake news, with help from GAFA
A government panel has drafted a proposal to create a public-private team to fight fake news on the internet that U.S. information technology giants would be asked to join. The proposal calls fo...
Interest in wooden housing among Japanese has hit the lowest level since 1989, apparently reflecting high maintenance costs and vulnerability to fires, a Cabinet Office survey has shown.
Popularity of wooden housing hits record low in Japan
Interest in wooden housing among Japanese has hit the lowest level since 1989, apparently reflecting high maintenance costs and vulnerability to fires, a Cabinet Office survey has shown. The sha...
Image Not Available
Shooting for investors: Counter-Strike world champs aim for first esport team IPO
Denmark's Astralis is set to become the first esports team to go public in a bid to cement its status in a $1.1 billion global market that's more than doubled since 2016. Astralis is ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Berlin-Brandenburg Willy-Brandt International Airport is pictured Monday during a press preview in Schoenefeld, near Berlin. | AFP-JIJI

, ,