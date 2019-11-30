National / Crime & Legal

Ex-Zaitokukai member fined ¥500,000, but escapes prison term over anti-Korean hate speech

JIJI

KYOTO – The Kyoto District Court has fined a former senior member of the anti-Korean group Zaitokukai ¥500,000 for using hate speech to defame an operator of schools for Korean children.

Public prosecutors had sought a prison term of 18 months ahead of Friday’s ruling.

According to the decision, Hitoshi Nishimura used a loudspeaker near an area of Kyoto once occupied by one of the schools to claim that a former principal had abducted Japanese citizens and was wanted internationally. He later posted a video clip of the April 2017 remarks on the internet.

The defense lawyer had insisted on Nishimura’s innocence, claiming that the remarks were made in criticism of the General Association of Korean Residents, or Chongryon, not as a protest against the school.

But presiding Judge Satoshi Shibayama concluded that Nishimura’s remarks had targeted Korean schools in Japan.

Nishimura, 51, “used powerful tools for communication, such as a loudspeaker and a video clip, and the damage cannot be made light of,” Shibayama said.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge recognized that Nishimura’s speech had aimed to clarify facts involving the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea decades ago, noting that it was intended to ensure public interest.

Representatives of the school operator called the ruling an utterly unjust decision at a news conference in Kyoto on Friday.

In a civil lawsuit previously filed by the school operator, the Zaitokukai side was ordered to pay damages for hate speech, which was recognized as racism. That ruling has been finalized.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Crown Prince Akishino poses with his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, and their children, Princess Mako (left), Princess Kako (right) and Prince Hisahito at their residence in Tokyo on Nov. 15.
Crown Prince Akishino urges daughter to update Japanese public on marriage amid lingering questio...
Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, has urged his daughter Princess Mako to update the public on her planned marriage to boyfriend Kei Komuro by February. "Thi...
Natsuo Yamaguchi
Abe dinner with Komeito leader stokes speculation about snap election
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner Komeito, had a dinner meeting Thursday, stoking speculation that they may have discusse...
A projectile is fired during North Korea's weapons test in this undated picture released Friday.
North Korea warns Japan it could see missiles overflying country 'in the not distant future'
North Korea warned Saturday that Japan could again see missiles overflying the country "in the not distant future" after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Pyongyang's latest test of a large multiple...

, , , , , ,