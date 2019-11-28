Business

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda offers endorsement of more fiscal spending, warns of climate change risks

Reuters

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda endorsed on Thursday government plans to compile a fiscal spending package for disaster relief and measures to help the economy stave off heightening global risks.

The challenges posed by a string of recent natural disasters and the potential hit to the economy from slowing overseas growth “should be better addressed by government with fiscal policy and structural policies,” Kuroda said at a seminar.

“At the same time … fiscal space for the Japanese government is somewhat limited, so wise spending is required,” he said.

With major central banks having used up most of their ammunition to reflate growth, fiscal policy is drawing global attention as a more useful tool for staving off another recession.

In Japan, politicians are piling pressure on the government to compile a big spending package, increasing the chance fiscal policy could play a bigger role in sustaining a fragile economic recovery — albeit with the risk of more debt issuance.

Kuroda said a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures was a standard way to support the economy, and something the BOJ was already doing by keeping borrowing costs low under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

“YCC, which intends to keep short- and long-term rates quite low, would make fiscal policy even more effective,” he said. “But our monetary policy will continue to be guided by our major objective, which is to achieve price stability and keep financial stability.”

As Japan is prone to big typhoons and earthquakes, Kuroda highlighted the risks related to climate change as an example of new issues central banks must deal with in maintaining financial stability.

Natural disasters, such as the strong typhoon that struck Japan in October, may erode asset and collateral value, and the associated risk may pose a significant challenge for financial institutions, Kuroda said.

“Climate-related risk differs from other risks in that its relatively long-term impact means the effects will last longer than other financial risks, and the impact is far less predictable,” he said. “It is therefore necessary to thoroughly investigate and analyze the impact of climate-related risk.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Workers prepare orders for customers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy, California, in 2015.
Amazon and eBay accused of selling cosmetics containing mercury
As they enter the holiday shopping season, online marketplaces Amazon.com Inc. and eBay Inc. are fending off reports about products with high mercury levels being sold on their websites in more ...
A shopping street in the Sugamo district of Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 1
Japan's retail sales see deepest slump since 2015 as tax hike hits demand
Japan's retail sales tumbled at their fastest pace in more than 4½ years in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to cut spending, raising a red flag over the strength of domestic ...
Japanese products are removed from shelves at a supermarket in Seoul in July.
Boycott of Japanese beer sees shipments to South Korea plunge to zero
Exports of Japanese beer to South Korea, its biggest overseas market last year, fell to virtually zero in October as Korean consumers shunned products from their Asian neighbor amid a dispute ov...

, ,