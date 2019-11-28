A visitor takes photos of a convertible sedan, which carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the Nov. 10 parade marking the emperor's enthronement, at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

National

Car used in imperial enthronement parade goes on display in Tokyo

Kyodo

A specially built car that carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in a parade to commemorate the emperor’s enthronement earlier this month was put on public display in Tokyo on Thursday.

The customized convertible version of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Century luxury sedan, painted in glossy black and equipped with a white leather interior, will be exhibited at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo until Jan. 5.

The government selected the car from a pool of options put forward by five automakers due to its safety features and minimal environmental impact. The height and angle of the car’s seats are adjustable to allow roadside well-wishers the best possible view of the imperial couple.

Visitors must pay an entrance fee of ¥300 to enter the guesthouse’s garden, where the car is displayed in a glass enclosure. University students and young children are permitted to enter the garden for free.

No reservations are required and the entrance fee will be waived on the first three days of the New Year, according to the Cabinet Office.

“I saw the parade on TV, but the real car exudes a certain dignity,” said Hiroko Hirota, 55, who came to see the car from Hyogo Prefecture.

The car, which was estimated to have cost around ¥80 million, including customization expenses, will also be displayed at the State Guesthouse in Kyoto from Jan. 9 to March 17.

The Cabinet Office plans to use the vehicle for various occasions such as another parade after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The parade was held on Nov. 10 to celebrate the emperor’s enthronement on May 1. About 120,000 flag-waving onlookers lined the 4.6-kilometer route from the Imperial Palace to the imperial couple’s residence in the Akasaka Estate in central Tokyo.

The parade was initially scheduled to take place Oct. 22 following the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi enthronement ceremony, where the emperor officially proclaimed his enthronement before some 2,000 guests, but was postponed in respect for the victims and emergency service personnel impacted by Typhoon Hagibis, which left nearly 100 people dead and flooded tens of thousands of homes in wide areas of the country.

On Thursday, the imperial couple visited the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji (1852-1912) in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward to ceremonially report that they have finished a series of important imperial succession rituals, including the Daijosai great thanksgiving rite on Nov. 14 and 15.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Cartilage tissue created from human iPS cells
Kyoto University seeks approval to use iPS cells in treatment for damaged knees
Kyoto University said Wednesday it has asked for government approval to conduct a clinical trial that involves transplanting cartilage made from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells to treat dam...
Japan and South Korea are redrawing air traffic control responsibilities, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization.
Japan and South Korea back new air traffic control deal after near misses
South Korea and Japan are setting aside historical grievances to redraw responsibilities for air traffic control over the East China Sea following recent near misses. Responsibility in th...
Police officers stand guard on Wednesday on a street in Kyoto where a gang member was arrested over the fatal shooting of a rival group member in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.
Man shot dead in Hyogo in possible yakuza feud
A senior member of the nation's largest organized crime syndicate was shot dead Wednesday in Hyogo Prefecture by a man armed with a submachine gun and a handgun amid a possible gang feud, police sa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A visitor takes photos of a convertible sedan, which carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the Nov. 10 parade marking the emperor's enthronement, at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , , ,