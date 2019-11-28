Judge puts temporary hold on Don McGahn subpoena ruling

The federal judge who ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress is temporarily delaying the effect of her ruling.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says in a brief order Wednesday that she needs time to consider the legal issues raised by the Justice Department in seeking a longer halt.

Jackson ruled Monday that McGahn must comply with a subpoena for his testimony from the House Judiciary Committee. She rejected the Trump administration’s argument that the president’s top aides should be shielded from congressional questioning.

Democrats want to question McGahn about whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The administration wants Jackson’s ruling put on hold until appeals are resolved.

The judge notes that the committee consented to a brief delay.