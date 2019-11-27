Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises to around ¥109.15 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar strengthened to around ¥109.15 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, as hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks increased.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.18-18, up from ¥108.95-95 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1007-1007, down from $1.1015-1015, and at ¥120.19-19, up from ¥120.01-02.

The dollar lost minor ground in the early morning after firming above ¥109.10 in overnight trading amid growing expectations of the United States and China reaching a preliminary trade deal in the near future. But the U.S. currency recouped the loss thanks to buying for month-end settlement purposes by Japanese importers.

The dollar crept up in the afternoon despite a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

“The dollar is failing to stage a powerful advance because investors are buying the greenback only in anticipation of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks,” an insurance firm official said.

“The dollar-yen pair can hardly go up in step with stocks as long as investors are wondering whether the global economy will get better,” a Japanese bank official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend gains on Wall Street surge
Record-breaking advance on Wall Street helped Tokyo stocks extend their gains on Wednesday. The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 64.45 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 23,437.77, after rising ...
The government is reportedly considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program.
Japan mulls expansion of pension coverage to include more part-time workers
The government is considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program by requiring companies with smaller workforces to participate, according to government sources. Cur...
KDDI Corp.'s logo is projected onto a screen before a news conference in April 2018 in Tokyo.
KDDI and Facebook to open pop-up store in Tokyo to showcase 5G tech
KDDI Corp. and Facebook Inc. said Wednesday they will collaborate on offering new shopping experiences through next-generation, ultrafast 5G communications networks. The major mobile phon...

,