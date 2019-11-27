The government is reportedly considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japan mulls expansion of pension coverage to include more part-time workers

Kyodo

The government is considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program by requiring companies with smaller workforces to participate, according to government sources.

Currently, companies with 501 or more employees must enroll in the kosei nenkin program. Under the plan being considered, that threshold would be lowered to 101 employees in October 2022 and 51 in October 2024, the sources said Tuesday.

The move comes as the government aims to increase pensions people receive amid concerns among workers about whether they will have sufficient financial resources to live on after they retire.

In June, the government caused controversy over the viability of the pension system when it released a report that a couple who will live to be 95 years old would need at least an estimated ¥20 million ($184,000) in financial assets.

Although the government later retracted the Financial Services Agency report that caused the stir, it still caused public anger, anxiety and despair over the health of the pension system.

If realized, the two-step expansion in the employee pension program will bring 650,000 workers into the system.

With both the employer and the employee contributing equal amounts into the pension system, the amount to be paid by firms in total is expected to increase by ¥159 billion as a result of the expansion.

The government has been seeking to abolish altogether the threshold for firms to be a part of the pension program. But the latest plan does not set a deadline for complete elimination, in consideration of the situation of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The government had been thinking of lowering the required number of workers for enrollment in the program to 51 or above effective immediately, but firms have urged the government to handle the matter carefully as they hope to minimize the impact on their operations.

The current employee pension program targets part-timers at firms with at least 501 employees who work 20 hours or more a week and are paid monthly salaries of ¥88,000 or more. The hour and salary requirements will not change under the proposed expansion.

In Japan, around 44.4 million people working at private firms and in government positions are members of the employee pension program, with the insurance premium fixed at 18.3 percent of a monthly salary.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

KDDI Corp.'s logo is projected onto a screen before a news conference in April 2018 in Tokyo.
KDDI and Facebook to open pop-up store in Tokyo to showcase 5G tech
KDDI Corp. and Facebook Inc. said Wednesday they will collaborate on offering new shopping experiences through next-generation, ultrafast 5G communications networks. The major mobile phon...
The government and ruling bloc may allow the issuing of new licenses for the production of sake meant for export in view of its popularity overseas.
Japan weighs plans to issue new licenses to export sake
The government and ruling bloc are discussing plans to allow the issuing of new licenses for the production of sake meant for export amid the growing popularity of the drink overseas, according ...
The inside of the Hiyoshi tunnel under construction in Gifu Prefecture is unveiled to the media on Tuesday. It will be used for Central Japan Railway Co.'s ultrafast maglev train line, which is scheduled to go into service in 2027.
JR Central unveils tunnel for maglev shinkansen line
Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Central) has unveiled the inside of a tunnel under construction in Gifu Prefecture for use as part of its ultrafast maglev train line, scheduled to go into service in ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The government is reportedly considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program. | BLOOMBERG

,