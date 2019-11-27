KDDI Corp.'s logo is projected onto a screen before a news conference in April 2018 in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

KDDI, Facebook Japan to open pop-up store in Tokyo in spring to showcase enhanced shopping experience

Kyodo

Major mobile phone carrier KDDI Corp. and Facebook Inc.’s Japanese unit said Wednesday they will collaborate on offering new shopping experiences through next-generation ultrafast 5G communications networks.

The two will open a pop-up store next spring in Tokyo that will allow customers to virtually try on makeup or clothing using pictures of themselves by scanning the items with their smartphones. The service uses the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

After scanning the items, customers can also receive assistance and explanations of the products from virtual shop attendants on their smartphone screens. The virtual assistants can respond in several different languages to cater to the growing number of foreign travelers, a KDDI spokesman said.

5G can deliver data transmission speeds around 100 times faster than the current 4G networks. It will be commercially available next spring in Japan.

Enabling more seamless imagery with lower latency, more vivid images and sharper motion, 5G is expected to be widely used in areas such as autonomous driving, gaming and remote medical surgery.

Rival mobile phone carriers SoftBank Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc. are also teaming up with U.S. tech companies to enhance their services and tap into the prospective 5G market.

They are looking to enhance services beyond merely providing phone and internet connectivity after a legal revision that came into effect in October banned carriers from earning revenue by placing high fees on data usage in exchange for subsidizing device purchases.

NTT Docomo said Tuesday subscribers to its high-capacity mobile phone plan will be entitled to free one-year membership of on-demand service Amazon Prime operated by Amazon.com Inc. from Dec. 1. SoftBank also offers unlimited access to social network sites such as Facebook.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The government and ruling bloc may allow the issuing of new licenses for the production of sake meant for export in view of its popularity overseas.
Japan eyes issuing new licenses to export sake
The government and ruling bloc are discussing plans to allow the issuing of new licenses for the production of sake meant for export amid growing popularity overseas of Japanese rice wine, accordin...
The inside of the Hiyoshi tunnel under construction in Gifu Prefecture is unveiled Tuesday to the media. It will be used for Central Japan Railway Co.'s maglev ultrahigh-speed train line scheduled to go into service in 2027.
JR Central unveils tunnel for maglev shinkansen line
Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Central) has unveiled the inside of a tunnel under construction in Gifu Prefecture for use as part of its maglev ultrahigh-speed train line, scheduled to go into servi...
A man rides a bike past a Google sign and logo at the Googleplex in Menlo Park, California, Nov. 4.
Trump campaign, GOP groups attack Google's new ad policy they claim hurts party candidates
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and other Republican election groups criticized tech giant Google on Tuesday for making it harder for political advertisers to target specific types of ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

KDDI Corp.'s logo is projected onto a screen before a news conference in April 2018 in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,