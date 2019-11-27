Hong Kong leaders call for calm as key tunnel reopens, university siege nears end

Protesters' graffiti is seen on a wall of the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday. | REUTERS

HONG KONG – One of Hong Kong’s main highway links, the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, reopened early on Wednesday as a lockdown of the nearby Polytechnic University appeared to be drawing to a close, with teams still combing the campus for remaining protesters.

Hong Kong authorities hope that a lull in clashes over the weekend during local elections, in which pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory, can translate into more calm after nearly six months of the biggest populist challenge since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

Chinese authorities reiterated a need “to stop the violence and restore order.”

China’s leaders have set up a crisis command center in the tech hub of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, to deal with the protests, Reuters has reported.

Despite the euphoria among protesters over the electoral victory, in which democracy advocates swept around 86 percent of the 452 district council seats, fresh protests are planned for the weekend, including a “no tear gas to children march.”

The elections drew a record turnout and were seen as a vote of no confidence against Beijing-backed Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam over her handling of the financial hub’s worst crisis in decades.

The restoration of vehicular traffic through the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in the early hours of Wednesday came after anti-government protesters barricaded themselves in the Polytechnic University and blocked the tunnel mouth almost two weeks ago. Toll booths were smashed, fires lit and bricks placed on the highway, severely disrupting traffic between Hong Kong island and the Kowloon Peninsula.

Police still guarded the perimeter of the Polytechnic University and a security team was preparing to scour the campus for a second day, seeking protesters who may still be hiding in the maze of buildings.

The red-brick university was turned into a battleground in mid-November when nearly a thousand protesters barricaded themselves inside and clashed with riot police in a hail of gasoline bombs, water cannons and tear gas.

Police later formed a security cordon around the campus to trap those inside, eventually making hundreds of arrests. A small number are believed to still be inside.

One Hong Kong newspaper, Sing Pao, published a front-page spread for the second successive day calling for Lam’s resignation. “Hong Kong people had enough, Carrie Lam quit,” it read.

Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time.

