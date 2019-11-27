Nuclear watchdog approves restart of 3/11 tsunami-hit Onagawa reactor in Miyagi

A nuclear power reactor in northeastern Japan that was damaged by the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster and idled under stricter safety standards following the Fukushima crisis got the nuclear watchdog’s approval Wednesday to resume operations.

The No. 2 unit of Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture received the green light after the addition of anti-disaster measures including a towering seawall that is nearing completion.

It is only the second nuclear reactor damaged by the March 2011 calamity after the Tokai No. 2 power station in Ibaraki Prefecture to clear the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s new safety standards. The basement floors of the No. 2 unit at the Onagawa complex were flooded.

The plant straddling the town of Onagawa and the city of Ishinomaki still needs to complete the anti-disaster measures as well as receive local consent to restart, meaning it will almost certainly remain offline until after fiscal 2020.

Its operator, Tohoku Electric, expects to spend ¥340 billion ($3.1 billion) on the measures, primarily the 800-meter long wall reaching 29 meters above sea level along the perimeter facing the Pacific Ocean to guard from tsunami as high as 23.1 meters.

Costs for enhanced safety measures have ballooned and are expected to further swell with the construction of facilities to be used in the event of a terrorist attack, also required under the new safety standards.

The Onagawa plant is the closest nuclear plant to the epicenter of the magnitude 9.0 quake that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, and heavy shaking triggered an automatic shutdown of its three reactors.

While the No. 2 reactor building suffered flooding from the subsequent 13-meter tsunami and lost up to 70 percent of its earthquake-resistance strength, the plant’s emergency cooling system remained intact and it did not suffer a meltdown like the Fukushima No. 1 plant run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Tohoku Electric applied for a safety screening for the No. 2 reactor in December 2013, and its restart would save the utility ¥35 billion annually in fuel costs. The No. 1 reactor is scheduled to be decommissioned, while the utility is mulling whether to seek approval to restart the No. 3 reactor.

The Onagawa No. 2 reactor may become the first boiling water reactor — the same type used at the Fukushima No. 1 plant — to resume operations after the disaster, which claimed nearly 16,000 lives and left more than 2,500 missing. In Onagawa, more than 800 were killed or went missing.

Other boiling water reactors at Tepco’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture and the Tokai No. 2 plant of Japan Atomic Power Co. already have NRA approval to resume operations, but are yet to obtain local consent.