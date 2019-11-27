The HP logo is seen on a sign at Hewlett Packard's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, in 2016. Xerox said Tuesday it would take its hostile takeover offer for HP to shareholders after the computer and printer maker rejected the $33 billion offer. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Corporate

Xerox launches shareholder fight for control of HP after $33 billion offer is snubbed

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – Xerox said Tuesday it would take its hostile takeover offer for HP to shareholders after the computer and printer maker rejected the $33 billion offer.

The copy machine pioneer said it would make its case to shareholders because the HP board “continues to obfuscate and make misleading statements” about the proposed tie-up.

“The potential benefits of a combination between HP and Xerox are self-evident,” Xerox chief executive John Visentin said in a letter to HP’s board.

“Together, we could create an industry leader — with enhanced scale and best-in-class offerings across a complete product portfolio — that will be positioned to invest more in innovation and generate greater returns for shareholders.”

The move sets up a proxy fight for control of HP, a storied Silicon Valley firm that traces its history back to its founding in 1939 by Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard.

Visentin said HP’s “refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic.”

He added that Xerox has made “a compelling proposal — one that would allow HP shareholders to both realize immediate cash value and enjoy equal participation in the substantial upside expected to result from a combination.”

HP on Sunday reiterated its rejection of a tie-up, saying the Xerox offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

The HP board of directors said in a letter the offer is clouded by “uncertainty regarding Xerox’s ability to raise the cash portion of the proposed consideration.”

The current HP was created by the 2016 breakup of Hewlett-Packard, leaving the HP consumer division making printers and PCs, spinning off HP Enterprise for cloud computing and servers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man rides a bike past a Google sign and logo at the Googleplex in Menlo Park, California, Nov. 4.
Trump campaign, GOP groups attack Google's new ad policy they claim hurts party candidates
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and other Republican election groups criticized tech giant Google on Tuesday for making it harder for political advertisers to target specific types of ...
Babe Ruth's 500th home run bat is shown before it goes up for auction by SCP Auctions in Laguna Niguel, California, Wednesday.
Babe poised to hit another out of the park as historic 'Sultan of Swat' 500th homer bat goes on b...
Babe Ruth is poised to hit another home run, only this time on the sports memorabilia market when the bat he used to slug No. 500 nearly a century ago hits the auction block on Wednesday. Known ...
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York Tuesday.
Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong protesters, trusts Xi, as trade talks enter 'final throes'
President Donald Trump offered lukewarm support to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters Tuesday, saying he trusts President Xi Jinping to resolve the crisis, as U.S.-Chinese trade talks enter their "...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The HP logo is seen on a sign at Hewlett Packard's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, in 2016. Xerox said Tuesday it would take its hostile takeover offer for HP to shareholders after the computer and printer maker rejected the $33 billion offer. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,