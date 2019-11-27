White House former National Security Adviser John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington Sept. 30. | REUTERS

Court order for Don McGahn to testify doesn't extend to John Bolton or deputy: lawyer

AP

WASHINGTON – John Bolton’s attorney is suggesting that a court order directing White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will also appear.

Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton’s former deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.

Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn’t explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.

