Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Indonesia arrests dozens of Chinese over online scam

AFP-JIJI

JAKARTA – Dozens of Chinese nationals have been arrested in Indonesia over an online scam that bilked victims out of millions of dollars, authorities said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off from their Chinese counterparts, Indonesian police said they conducted a half dozen raids Monday evening in the capital Jakarta and Malang city, arresting 85 Chinese nationals and six Indonesians.

The roundup comes several days after almost 700 Chinese nationals were arrested in neighboring Malaysia where authorities raided a building and busted a major online investment scam operation.

It was not immediately clear if the busts were related.

On Tuesday, Indonesian police said the suspects targeted victims in mainland China and netted some 36 billion rupiah ($2.6 million) over a period of four months. They did not say how many people were scammed.

“They pretended to be police or prosecutors and called their victims, telling them that they had legal problems and demanded money to settle the issue,” said Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono.

“Some of them also pretended to be bankers offering investments,” he added.

Police also seized evidence including laptops and computers, Gatot said.

Some scammers have moved to Indonesia and other regional countries after China cracked down on their networks, according to Gatot.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Riot police detain a protester at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 18. As violent protests have roiled the city in recent months, Beijing has been managing its response from a villa on the outskirts of Shenzhen set up as a crisis command center, bypassing the formal bureaucracy through which it has supervised the financial hub for two decades.
China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland and considers replacing chief liaison
Tightening its control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing it...
Ip Kin Yuen (center), legislative councilor, leaves Polytechnic University after meeting protesters in Hong Kong Monday. Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition won a stunning landslide victory in weekend local elections in a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of violent protests that have divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong
Hong Kong's leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest. Democr...
The Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center, believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, north of Kashgar in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, is seen in June. Leaked government documents outlining the need to "prevent escape" and "strictly control" detainees in China's vast network of internment camps in Xinjiang have revealed new details that contradict Beijing's defense of what it calls "vocational education centers," experts say.
Germany calls for U.N. access to alleged Chinese forced re-education camps in Xinjiang
Germany says China should give U.N. human rights officials unhindered access to camps in its western region of Xinjiang, after leaked documents indicated they are used to forcibly re-educate minori...

, , ,